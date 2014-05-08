HONG KONG May 8 A Chinese court has sentenced
to 10 years in prison a Hong Kong publisher to stop him from
putting out "subversive" books about China's leaders, his son
told a newspaper.
Retired engineer-turned publisher Yiu Man-tin, 73, was found
guilty and sentenced to jail for smuggling after failing to pay
import duties on industrial paint he took to China from Hong
Kong in October, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Yiu planned to release a book entitled about China's
president called "China's Godfather Xi Jinping", by dissident Yu
Jie, before he was detained on Oct. 27, Hong Kong's South China
Morning Post newspaper said, citing family and friends.
Yiu's son, Edmond Yiu Yung-chin, told the newspaper he
believed his father had been set up to prevent him from
publishing subversive books.
The younger Yiu had in January written an open letter
calling on President Xi to stop the "political persecution" of
his father and honour Hong Kong's press freedom, according to
the newspaper.
Hong Kong, a former British colony that reverted to Chinese
rule in 1997, enjoys considerable autonomy and broad freedom of
speech as a capitalist hub but there is growing concern that
Beijing could limit media freedoms.
Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen said
Yiu brought in bottles of industrial paint from Hong Kong
without paying import duties, the newspaper said.
"The sentence is too heavy," said Yiu's lawyer, Ding Xikui.
Self-exiled Yu Jie, the author of the book "China's
Godfather Xi Jinping", found another publisher who released the
book in March.
It is not available in mainland China, the publisher, Open
Books, said.
