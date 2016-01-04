HONG KONG Jan 4 Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying said on Monday he was "highly concerned" about the
disappearance of five booksellers specializing in publications
critical of China, while playing down speculation one may have
been abducted by Chinese agents.
The disappearances have stoked fears of mainland Chinese
authorities using shadowy tactics that erode the "one country,
two systems" formula under which the former British colony has
been governed since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books, "vanished"
last week, according to a missing person report filed by Lee's
wife on Thursday. Four associates involved in publishing or
selling literature critical of Beijing have also gone missing in
mysterious circumstances over the past few months.
Hong Kong opposition lawmakers protested on Sunday outside
Beijing's representative office over Lee's disappearance.
"We are highly concerned with this case," said
Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Leung. He added there was "no
indication" so far that Lee may have been kidnapped by Chinese
State Security agents in the financial hub and whisked across
the border to China, though investigations were ongoing.
"If mainland (Chinese) law enforcement personnel enforce the
law in Hong Kong, this is unacceptable because it breaches the
Basic Law," Leung said, referring to the city's
mini-constitution, in rare comments defending Hong Kong's
autonomy against over-reaching by Beijing.
The Basic Law guarantees wide-ranging personal freedoms,
including broad freedom of speech, and independent law
enforcement.
Lee's wife told media that her husband had phoned her on
what appeared to be a Chinese phone number to say he was
"assisting" in an investigation, despite having left his travel
document at home.
Three of the missing men were last seen late last year in
the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Another man, Gui Minhai, the author of tabloid-style exposes
on Chinese leaders and the owner of Mighty Current, the
publishing house that owns the Causeway Bay bookstore, was last
seen publicly in the Thai seaside town of Pattaya.
Beijing's Liaison Office and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs
Office, a branch of China's highest administrative authority,
the State Council, did not respond to requests for comment.
Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy lawmaker, said that while
Hong Kong officials had sought information from Chinese law
enforcement agencies over the case, they had yet to respond,
showing a clear "failing" in the reporting and communication
mechanism between both sides.
Senior Hong Kong officials appealed for more information
from the public and said Hong Kong police had been deepening
their probe, including reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing
more people.
"We should give time to the police to conduct their
investigation," said acting security secretary, John Lee.
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Teenie Ho; Editing by Nick
Macfie)