* Wife says publisher went to China of his own accord
* But four others are still missing
* China denounces "groundless accusations"
By James Pomfret and Rain Liang
HONG KONG, Jan 5 A publisher of books critical
of China's leaders who went missing in Hong Kong last week has
travelled to China voluntarily, his wife said on Tuesday, as
Britain expressed concern and reminded its former colony of its
commitment to press freedom.
Four other associates of the publisher that specializes in
selling and publishing gossipy political books on China's
Communist Party leaders have been unaccounted for since late
last year.
The disappearances and China's continued silence have stoked
fears of mainland Chinese authorities using shadowy tactics that
erode the "one country, two systems" formula under which Hong
Kong has been governed since its return to China in 1997.
Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books, went
missing last week, amid mounting speculation he may have been
taken by Chinese agents. His wife, Sophie Choi, however,
withdrew a missing persons report for her husband on Monday.
"He went voluntarily so that's why ... I cancelled the
report," Chao said in brief comments to reporters staking out
her apartment. Hong Kong police confirmed in a statement that
the missing persons report had been cancelled, but said they
would continue investigating.
Neither Lee nor his wife could be reached by Reuters on
their mobile phone numbers.
Britain confirmed on Tuesday that one of those missing was a
British citizen. An embassy spokesman in Beijing added in a
statement that Britain was "deeply concerned" by reports of
disappearances and detentions.
"We encourage the Hong Kong SAR (special administrative
region) government to honour its commitment to protecting the
freedom of the press, and we hope the Chinese authorities will
continue to make every effort to ensure that the environment in
which the media and publishers operate in the Hong Kong SAR
supports full and frank reporting," the statement said.
Britain handed the global financial hub back to China under
an agreement that its core liberties and way of life - including
freedom of speech and an independent judiciary - continue for 50
years.
In a handwritten note dated January 3 and purportedly
written and signed by Lee, photos of which were widely
circulated on social and local media but couldn't be verified by
Reuters, Lee wrote that he had travelled back to China in order
to assist with an unspecified "investigation".
An officer at the Public Security Bureau in Shenzhen, just
over the border from Hong Kong in China's Guangdong province,
told Reuters he'd been instructed by his supervisors to say he
wasn't aware of the case. The Guangdong provincial Public
Security Bureau said it wasn't aware of the situation and
referred inquiries to the Guangdong propaganda department.
"I don't know anything about this," said Deng Hong, a deputy
director of Guangdong's Information Office when contacted by
Reuters. The office gave no immediate response to faxed
questions seeking further details on Lee's whereabouts or his
involvement in any investigations.
Several trenchant editorials by China's state media fuelled
public concern in Hong Kong that China might be tightening its
grip on the city. Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said it would
be "unacceptable" and unconstitutional if Chinese agents were
found to have been involved.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday denounced
"groundless accusations" by others about the case.
China's state-run Global Times wrote that many of the books
published by Lee's firm had "maliciously fabricated content"
that stoked political rumours in mainland China and caused an
"evil influence".
Lee had told Reuters in November that the men had likely
been arrested because of a "new book they are going to publish".
He did not elaborate.
Angela Gui, the daughter of missing Gui Minhai, who had
penned tabloid-style exposes on China's leaders and was the
owner of Mighty Current, the publishing house that owns Causeway
Bay Books, said she hoped the missing men would be found soon.
"And that they will be returned from wherever they are as
soon as possible," she told Reuters by phone from Britain.
(Additional reporting by Venus Wu in Hong Kong; Michael Martina
and Sui-lee Wee in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)