* Wife says publisher went to China of his own accord
* Four others are still missing
* China denounces "groundless accusations"
* Britain urges commitment to freedom of press
(Adds quotes from Britain's Philip Hammond, China's Wang Yi)
By James Pomfret and Rain Liang
HONG KONG, Jan 5 A publisher of books critical
of China's leaders who went missing in Hong Kong last week has
travelled to China voluntarily, his wife said on Tuesday, as
Britain reminded its former colony of its commitment to press
freedom.
Four other associates of the publisher that specializes in
selling and publishing gossipy political books on China's
Communist Party leaders have been unaccounted for since late
last year.
The disappearances and China's continued silence have stoked
fears of mainland Chinese authorities using shadowy tactics that
erode the "one country, two systems" formula under which Hong
Kong has been governed since its return to China in 1997.
Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books, went
missing last week, amid mounting speculation he may have been
taken by Chinese agents. His wife, Sophie Choi, however,
withdrew a missing persons report for her husband on Monday.
"He went voluntarily so that's why ... I cancelled the
report," Chao said in brief comments to reporters staking out
her apartment. Hong Kong police confirmed in a statement that
the missing persons report had been cancelled, but said they
would continue investigating.
Neither Lee nor his wife could be reached by Reuters on
their mobile phone numbers.
Britain confirmed on Tuesday that Lee was a British passport
holder. An embassy spokesman in Beijing added in a statement
that Britain was "deeply concerned" by reports of disappearances
and detentions.
"We encourage the Hong Kong SAR (special administrative
region) government to honour its commitment to protecting the
freedom of the press, and we hope the Chinese authorities will
continue to make every effort to ensure that the environment in
which the media and publishers operate in the Hong Kong SAR
supports full and frank reporting," the statement said.
HAMMOND SAYS AN ISSUE FOR HONG KONG
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, visiting Beijing,
said he had raised Lee's case with his Chinese counterpart, Wang
Yi.
"Our view is that the Basic Law, the Joint Declaration, the
principle of one country, two systems means that in a question
of any breach of Hong Kong laws, the question must be settled in
Hong Kong by the Hong Kong judicial system," Hammond told
reporters.
The Basic law is Hong Kong's mini-constitution. The 1984
Joint Declaration provided for the handover of power in Hong
Kong from Britain to China.
"We would hope that wherever Mr. Lee is, if he is charged
with any offences, those offences would be tried in Hong Kong."
Asked whether China would recognize the British passport,
Wang said: "On the specific case you mentioned, based on the
Basic Law of Hong Kong and China's nationality law, this person
in question is first and foremost a Chinese citizen."
Wang said that it was "not necessary to make groundless
speculation" before the individual, his family, the Hong Kong
and Central governments make official statements. He did not
respond to a question on whether the booksellers had been
detained by Chinese authorities.
Britain handed the global financial hub back to China under
an agreement that its core liberties and way of life - including
freedom of speech and an independent judiciary - continue for 50
years.
In a handwritten note dated January 3 and purportedly
written and signed by Lee, photos of which were widely
circulated on social and local media but couldn't be verified by
Reuters, Lee wrote that he had travelled back to China in order
to assist with an unspecified "investigation".
An officer at the Public Security Bureau in Shenzhen, just
over the border from Hong Kong in China's Guangdong province,
told Reuters he'd been instructed by his supervisors to say he
wasn't aware of the case. The Guangdong provincial Public
Security Bureau said it wasn't aware of the situation and
referred inquiries to the Guangdong propaganda department.
"I don't know anything about this," said Deng Hong, a deputy
director of Guangdong's Information Office when contacted by
Reuters. The office gave no immediate response to faxed
questions seeking further details on Lee's whereabouts or his
involvement in any investigations.
Several trenchant editorials by China's state media fuelled
public concern in Hong Kong that China might be tightening its
grip on the city. Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said it would
be "unacceptable" and unconstitutional if Chinese agents were
found to have been involved.
China's state-run Global Times wrote that many of the books
published by Lee's firm had "maliciously fabricated content"
that stoked political rumours in mainland China and caused an
"evil influence".
Lee had told Reuters in November that the men had likely
been arrested because of a "new book they are going to publish".
He did not elaborate.
(Additional reporting by Venus Wu in Hong Kong and; Michael
Martina and Sui-lee Wee in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)