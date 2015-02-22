HONG KONG Feb 23 Nearly three months after
police cleared away the last of Hong Kong's pro-democracy street
protests, lingering anger is stoking a new front of radical
activism that has turned shopping malls and university campuses
into a fresh battleground.
While still relatively few in number, a cluster of outspoken
groups have staged small but disruptive protests in recent weeks
targeting mainland Chinese visitors - tapping a seam of
grassroots resentment to call for greater Hong Kong nationalism
and even independence from China.
More than 100 such activists descended on the New Town
Plaza, a mega-mall a short train ride from the border, on a
recent Sunday to harass the day-trippers who stream across daily
to shop, eat and sight-see.
The mainlanders - 40.7 million of which visited the city of
7 million last year - spur the local economy, but also
exasperate locals by clogging streets and emptying store shelves
of cosmetics, baby formula and other essentials.
"Away with the locusts and barbarians," read one banner as
protesters roved through the bustling mall tailed by police.
"Go back to China," protesters shouted at visitors,
including an elderly Chinese woman who fled with her trolleyload
of shopping. "We don't want you!"
Shops were closed and police pepper-sprayed some activists
amid chaotic scenes and made several arrests.
A pro-Beijing newspaper, Wen Wei Po, thundered that the
"radicals", some of whom waved a British colonial flag, were
"inciting the foul culture of Hong Kong independence".
The financial hub reverted from British to Chinese rule in
1997, under a "one country, two systems" formula that gives it
substantial autonomy and freedoms, with universal suffrage
promised as an "ultimate goal".
The idea of Hong Kong independence is anathema to Beijing,
which fears any separatist or sweeping democratic demands
spilling into China to undermine its rule.
"MAO ZEDONG HARBOUR"
The student-led "umbrella movement" that saw hundreds of
thousands of people blockade major roads for 79 days last year
in a push for full democracy, was one of the most overt
challenges to the Communist Party's grip on power since the
Tiananmen Square protests that were bloodily suppressed in 1989.
The movement, named after the umbrellas used by protesters
at early "Occupy Central" demonstrations to shield themselves
from police pepper spray and batons, has given voice to a breed
of younger activists taking increasingly provocative actions.
China's Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, called on
mainlanders to stand up to the "demonization" against Chinese
shoppers, rather than to "remain passive and be silent".
"We should rename Victoria Harbour, Mao Zedong Harbour,"
wrote one user on Weibo, China's popular social media service
that has bristled at the treatment of Chinese shoppers.
As activists push back against Beijing's growing attempts to
tighten control of Hong Kong on national security grounds --
some say the widening social divisions and groundswell of
anti-China sentiment could weigh on its longer term prospects.
"If we don't rectify the situation in 10 years...it will be
the end of Hong Kong politically and economically," said Elsie
Leung, a former Hong Kong Justice Secretary and an advisor to
China's leaders.
Tensions have also sharpened on university campuses between
Hong Kong students, many of whom participated in the protests,
and their mainland counterparts, who now make up a sizeable
portion of student bodies.
Elections for the student union at the elite University of
Hong Kong turned into a slanging match, when a Chinese student
was accused of being a Beijing spy and subjected to personal
attacks.
A student at City University, Timson Kwok, gave up his
student union campaign during last year's demonstrations,
telling Next magazine in an interview that two people who hinted
they were working on behalf of Beijing, had offered him money
and power to help "de-radicalize" the Hong Kong Federation of
Students, a major force in the protests.
Kwok and City University declined to comment. China's Hong
Kong Liaison Office did not respond to a request for comment.
LAST CHANCE FOR A DIRECT VOTE?
Hong Kong is now moving towards a crucial legislative vote
in late June or early July on a new electoral package for a 2017
leadership election that could allow a direct vote, but only for
candidates pre-screened by a pro-Beijing committee.
Democratic lawmakers who hold a one-third veto bloc in the
70-seat legislative have vowed to vote the package down.
Sources with ties to Chinese officials dealing with Hong
Kong affairs say China remains unpersuaded of the case for
granting greater democratic latitude.
"Even if there's a 0.1 percent risk, Beijing won't want to
take that risk of having someone elected who is against the
Central Government," said one source.
A veto of the reform package would return Hong Kong to the
status quo, with no direct vote for its leader.
"Unless we can resolve this conflict between Beijing and
Hong Kong ... not only will we not get universal suffrage," said
Ronny Tong, a moderate democratic lawmaker. "But I fear that
there will be an unhappy ending to one country, two systems."
Meanwhile, on the streets, activists say the umbrella
movement is far from over.
"More people will call for independence," said Tony Lam, a
32-year-old at the New Town Plaza protest in a wheelchair. "Only
Hong Kong people can save Hong Kong ... That's why I keep coming
out."
(Additional reporting by Lizzie Ko; Editing by Alex Richardson)