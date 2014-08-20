HONG KONG, August x An unit of developer CSI
Properties Ltd won an auction for a residential site
in Hong Kong worth HK$427.1 million ($55.11 million), the
government said on Wednesday.
The unit outbid 26 other developers including Sino Land Co
Ltd and Far East Consortium International Ltd
, to build residential buildings in the Tuen Mun area
of Hong Kong's New Territories district.
A Reuters poll of four analysts gave a forecast of HK$295
million for the site of 0.12 hectares.
Separately, Treasure Mega Ltd won an auction, which
attracted 24 bids, for a smaller residential site in the Tuen
Mun area of Hong Kong's New Territories district for HK$156
million, according to government data.
The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term
confidence in the housing market, are part of the government's
plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which
have jumped more than 120 percent since 2008 in one of the
world's most expensive property markets.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars)
