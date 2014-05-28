HONG KONG May 28 A subsidiary of Wheelock &
Company Ltd bid HK$2.5 billion ($322.45 million) at
auction to win a residential site in Hong Kong, the government
said on Wednesday.
The land sale, a barometer of developers' long-term
confidence in the housing market, received 12 bids from Hong
Kong and Chinese developers, according to Hong Kong's land
authority.
The residential site was the third opened for tender in the
Kai Tak development area in Kowloon after China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd won the first tender last June with a
higher-than-expected bid of HK$4.54 billion.
Wheelock Properties Ltd outbid developers such as Cheung
Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
to build residential buildings in the Kai Tak
development area.
Two analysts earlier forecast the site would bring in
HK$2.27 billion or HK$2.2 billion for the 0.76 hectare site.
Separately, developer Great Eagle Holdings won an
auction, which attracted four bids, for a residential site in
the Tai Po area of the New Territories for HK$2.4 billion,
according to government data.
The land sales are part of the government's plan to tackle a
housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped
nearly 120 percent since 2008 in one of the world's most
expensive property markets.
($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)