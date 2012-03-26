March 26 Hong Kong's market regulator said on
Monday it is waiving for two years the annual licensing fees it
charges financial intermediaries, a move aimed at reducing the
burden of regulatory costs on the financial industry.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said that fees
it charges intermediaries, which include brokers, trading houses
and asset managers, will be waived for two years from April 1.
The regulator estimates the initiative will benefit around
40,000 intermediaries.
"Market conditions have been difficult and the outlook is
unclear," said SFC chief executive Ashley Alder.
"We hope that this two-year fee waiver will benefit all
securities and futures intermediaries and will encourage
licensed and registered corporations to continue to invest in
their staff, including staff training and other development
activities," he added.
The waiver will apply to all SFC licenced or registered
corporations as well as their responsible officers and
representatives.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)