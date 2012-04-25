HONG KONG, April 25 The head of Hong Kong's
market watchdog said on Wednesday that it will consider making
investment bankers criminally liable if they are found to have
been negligent in their duties when helping companies to go
public.
Securities and Futures Commission Chief Executive Ashley
Alder told Reuters that a forthcoming consultation paper on
initial public offering sponsors would look at making them hold
criminal and civil liability for the contents of listing
prospectuses.
"We are looking at both," Alder told Reuters on the
sidelines of a real estate conference in Hong Kong.
Reuters reported last week that the SFC would consider
making sponsors liable for the contents of listing prospectuses,
but it was not known whether this would include making them
criminally culpable for rule breaches.
Alder added that the paper should be published in the next
two to three weeks and would also contain a new code of conduct
that sponsors would have to follow.
IPO sponsors, typically banks or corporate finance houses,
prepare a company's listing documents and perform due-diligence
to ensure they comply with Hong Kong's listing rules.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Rachel Armstrong;
Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)