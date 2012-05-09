HONG KONG/SINGAPORE May 9 Hong Kong's market watchdog wants investment bankers preparing companies to go public to face the prospect of three years in jail and a hefty fine if they are found to have misled investors, under new proposals published on Wednesday.

The Securities and Futures Commission has issued a consultation on tougher rules for banks and finance houses sponsoring initial public offerings following a number of scandals at companies shortly after they listed in the city.

Under the plans, sponsors could face the same civil and criminal liability as company directors if a listing prospectus is found to have misled investors. This means a sponsor could face up to three years in prison and a fine of HK$700,000 ($90,200) if convicted

The regulator has also set out a tougher code of conduct for sponsors, including more thorough guidelines on due diligence and a requirement that the first draft of a listing application be made public.

"Investors rely on sponsors to act as key gatekeepers of market quality, and at the heart of this lies the expectation that sponsors have conducted sufficient due diligence to properly understand and assess the company aspiring to join the stock market," the SFC said in the consultation.

The consultation will be open for comments until July 6 this year.