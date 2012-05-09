* Sponsors face criminal and civil liability
* Follows scandals at Chinese companies
By Rachel Armstrong and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 9 Hong Kong's market
watchdog said bankers preparing companies for listing on the
city's stock exchange should be fined or sent to jail if they
are found to have misled investors.
The proposals are likely to draw opposition from a Hong Kong
banking community worried about increased risks of working in a
market that has been the world's biggest for listings in two of
the past three years.
The move follows a series of scandals at mainland Chinese
companies that have run into trouble after listing in the city.
Chinese textile maker Hontex International Holdings Co.
had its shares suspended in 2010, just three months
after listing, when regulators alleged it had overstated its
financial position in the listing prospectus.
Last month, it revoked the licence of the sponsor of the
Hontex listing - Mega Capital (Asia) - and slapped it with a
record fine.
In Wednesday's public consultation launch, the Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC) said it wanted to change Hong Kong
company law so that sponsors of initial public offerings face
the same civil and criminal liability as company directors if a
listing prospectus is found to have misled investors.
This means a sponsor could face up to three years in prison
and a fine of HK$700,000 ($90,200) if convicted.
The regulator also set out a tougher code of conduct for
sponsors, including thorough guidelines on due diligence and a
requirement the first draft of a listing application be made
public.
"Investors rely on sponsors to act as key gatekeepers of
market quality, and at the heart of this lies the expectation
that sponsors have conducted sufficient due diligence to
properly understand and assess the company aspiring to join the
stock market," the SFC said.
QUALITY
"Investment banks will need to sit back and look at the way
they run these transactions," said Hayden Flinn, a partner at
law firm King & Wood Mallesons in Hong Kong.
Sponsors are usually banks or smaller corporate finance
houses. Reuters reported last month the SFC planned to make them
liable for the content of listing prospectuses.
SFC Chief Executive Ashley Alder said the aim of the
proposals is not to start sending bankers to jail but to force
sponsors to raise the quality of their listing work.
"What we should end up with is a better quality output and
we hope not to be resorting to a series of enforcement cases,"
he said during a press conference.
The Hong Kong banking community has long argued it is
impossible to detect sophisticated fraud in what was the world's
top destination for listings in 2009 and 2010.
The SFC came up with similar proposals in 2005 but backed
down due to opposition from the financial services industry.
Jamie Allen, secretary general of the Asian Corporate
Governance Association, said the scandals of recent years meant
the SFC had less leeway to back down this time.
"It's very hard to argue philosophically that sponsors
should not have any liability for material misstatements in
prospectuses," he said.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city's sole
exchange for companies to list on, backed the SFC's plans. Its
chief executive, Charles Li, said in a statement "appropriate
reform in the regulation of sponsors is desirable".
The consultation is open for comments until July 6. If it is
decided sponsors should have civil and criminal liability for
IPO prospectuses, the SFC would have to apply to the government
to put the proposal before the city's Legislative Council.