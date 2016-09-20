HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Tuesday it had issued a "restriction notice"
to brokerage BOCI Securities prohibiting it from processing
shares or money held in two client accounts that hold the
proceeds of suspected insider dealing.
BOCI, the securities arm of Bank of China, is not
subject to the investigation into suspected insider dealing and
the "restriction notice" does not affect its operations or its
other clients, said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
The notice, which prohibits withdrawal or transfer of the
suspected proceeds of insider dealing held in the two accounts,
is desirable in the public interest, the regulator said adding
the investigation is continuing.
"BOCI has rendered full assistance to the SFC during the
investigation," it said in a statement.
BOCI Securities did not immediately respond to an emailed
request for comment.
