HONG KONG Feb 23 Hong Kong's securities
regulator is set on Tuesday to take landmark legal action
against China Metal Recycling Holdings Ltd in a court
case that will test laws to sanction mainland Chinese companies
listed in its market.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) forced China
Metal Recycling (CMR), which describes itself as China's biggest
recycler of scrap metal, into provisional liquidation in July
2013, alleging it had found evidence of accounting fraud. The
action was the first time the regulator used a special provision
of Hong Kong's securities law, designed to protect investors, in
the case of a listed company.
On Tuesday, the SFC goes before the Hong Kong High Court to
wind up CMR with the aim of recovering as much value as possible
for shareholders and creditors.
"This is a critical test for the SFC," said Michael Cheng,
Asian Corporate Governance Association's research director for
China and Hong Kong. "What the SFC has to demonstrate is that
regardless of where a company is incorporated, or where its
assets are located, the regulator will go after it."
A victory for the SFC would represent a breakthrough in the
watchdog's policing of Chinese companies listed in its market by
establishing for the first time its ability to force
rogue listed companies into liquidation when it sees a public
interest.
But a victory would also set the scene for a potentially
tougher battle ahead - an attempt by Hong Kong-appointed
liquidators to secure CMR assets on the mainland.
The SFC and the courts have limited authority outside of
Hong Kong, which means reaching beyond the territory's borders
to dismantle CMR Group, a Cayman Islands incorporated holding
company, will be difficult. CMR has operations in Hong Kong and
Macau, but its most valuable assets are in mainland China.
In an added complication for the SFC, the metal recycling
company is subject to separate reorganisation and bankruptcy
court proceedings in China.
The SFC declined to comment. Calls and emails to CMR were
not answered.
Mainland companies account for around 60 percent of Hong
Kong listings. A record 66 Chinese firms were listed on the Hong
Kong market in 2014, Thomson Reuters data shows.
At least 20 Hong Kong stocks, most of which are mainland
Chinese companies, are currently suspended by Hong Kong stock
exchange due to irregularities or investigations, a Reuters
analysis of exchange announcements shows.
The SFC alleges that CMR overstated its financial position
in its prospectus for a 2009 initial public offering. The
allegations were outlined in a high court judgement relating to
the case that was handed down in November.
The SFC says around 38 percent, 64 percent and 90 percent of
CMR's gross profits for the years 2007, 2008 and 2009,
respectively, were fictitious.
LENDING SCHEME
The SFC's winding up petition, summarised in the November
judgement, alleged there is evidence CMR Chairman Jacky Chun
Chi-wai was directly involved in the fraud and might have
orchestrated it.
Chun has denied any wrongdoing. A lawyer representing Chun
said his client was not available for comment.
The November judgement shows that the SFC argued CMR created
fake steel transactions between its wholly owned subsidiary
Central Steel Macao and its top three suppliers to inflate
revenues and profits. Central Steel Macao could not be reached
for comment.
Separately, transactions arranged by CMR subsidiaries in
China allowed the firms to access short-term borrowing, using
bank acceptance bills, which they then allegedly used to finance
a lending scheme, said a person familiar with the investigation,
requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to
the media.
In April, 2014, Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court
found that a CMR Shanghai subsidiary conducted fictitious
transactions. The court said CMR Shanghai used "legal means to
cover an illegal purpose" by arranging trade finance deals with
a supplier designed to make "profits by money lending".
In China, reorganisation and bankruptcy proceedings, brought
by creditors against six separate CMR mainland subsidiaries, are
under way.
CMR's top creditors on the mainland include Bank of China
Ltd and Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd , which are pushing for a
corporate reorganisation, court filings show.
Such proceedings may leave Hong Kong creditors with a long
wait.
"Securing and realising CMR's assets will not be a straight
forward process," said Cosimo Borrelli, founder of insolvency
specialist Borrelli Walsh, appointed in Hong Kong as the
provisional liquidator of CMR. "But the provisional liquidators
will use their best endeavours to pursue all the available means
to protect the interests of CMR's stakeholders."
(Additional reporting by BEIJING newsroom; Editing by Neil
Fullick)