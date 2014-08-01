HONG KONG Aug 1 Hong Kong's securities watchdog
has warned banks it will clamp-down on exchange trading
platforms known as dark pools in a direct fallout from the
Barclays Plc scandal in the United States, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The increased regulatory scrutiny by Hong Kong's Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC) could hurt prospects for the
nascent dark trading market in the Asian financial center and
may trigger similar action by other regulators in the region,
the people added.
Banks in Hong Kong have sought legal advice following a
confidential meeting convened by the SFC's supervisory
department last month, during which the watchdog told firms it
would step-up scrutiny of dark pool marketing materials, one
person said.
The SFC declined to comment. Sources also declined to be
identified as discussions with regulator were private.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Denny Thomas and Shri
Navaratnam)