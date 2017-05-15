HONG KONG May 15 The Hong Kong Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) issued new guidelines on Monday for
company directors and bankers when valuing assets in corporate
transactions, amid concerns that some listed firms in the city
are mis-valuing assets when selling them.
The SFC said on Monday listed company directors should
engage independent professional valuers with a clear mandate and
make every effort to provide the valuer with relevant accurate
information.
Financial advisers are also required to scrutinise the
valuation process and conduct their own checks and assessments
when appraising assets, the SFC added.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)