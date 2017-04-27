HONG KONG, April 27 Hong Kong plans to crack
down on overly-valued asset sales by listed companies in the
city, part of a move to clean up capital market activities in
the Asian financial hub, the top securities regulator said on
Thursday.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) plans to step up
scrutiny of initial public offerings and listed companies, Chief
Executive Ashley Alder said, after recently taking a closer look
at IPOs in the small-cap Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) at the
Hong Kong stock exchange because of massive debut price spikes
during listings.
"We hope to tackle quite a longstanding and thorny problem
to do with unrealistic valuations used to support often quite
suspicious asset disposals by listed companies," Alder said
during a media luncheon.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)