HONG KONG, Sept 25 The Hong Kong government has reappointed Ashley Alder, chief executive of the Securities and Futures Commission for another three-year term, it said on Thursday.

Alder, formerly the Asia head of law firm Herbert Smith, will begin his second term from Oct. 1, Hong Kong's financial secretary, John Tsang, said.

The appointment was approved by Hong Kong's chief executive, C Y Leung, under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)