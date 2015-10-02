HONG KONG Oct 2 Carlson Tong, chairman of Hong Kong's securities watchdog, has been reappointed to serve a second three-year term.

In a statement on Friday, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said Tong's new term would begin on Oct. 20. He has served as a non-executive director of the SFC since April 2011 and was first appointed chairman in October 2012. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)