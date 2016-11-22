HONG KONG Nov 22 The Hong Kong government on
Tuesday began a consultation process on new powers the banking,
insurance and securities regulators can use to wind down
troubled financial institutions.
The proposal outlines how the regulators may use the
so-called 'resolution' powers, or emergency measures, to
safeguard the Hong Kong financial system in the event a
systemically important institution goes bust.
The paper proposes some areas of the financial system that
should be subject to special treatment in the event these
resolution powers are exercised.
The consultation, which was published by the Hong Kong
Financial Services and Treasury Bureau in conjunction with the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures
Commission and the Insurance Authority, closes in two months'
time.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)