HONG KONG Feb 6 The Hong Kong securities watchdog said on Friday its deputy chief executive Alexa Lam would retire at the end of February, and will be succeeded by Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Julia Leung.

Lam, who also served as executive director, Investment Products, International & China, is a 16-year veteran of the Securities and Futures Commission. Major regulatory initiatives during her tenure include cross-border China investment schemes such as RQFII and, more recently, a expected deal on mutual funds distribution between Hong Kong and the mainland.

She also represented the SFC at an international level within the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

Leung has been appointed for a three-year term effective from 2 March 2015, the SFC said.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Miral Fahmy)