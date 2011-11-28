SINGAPORE Nov 28 Hong Kong's financial
regulators have told brokers to avoid holding excessive amounts
of client money overseas, a move that follows the collapse of
brokerage MF Global.
The provisional liquidators handling the winding up of the
collapsed U.S. brokerage's Asian operations have been hampered
in their efforts to return client money due to a large amount of
it being held with overseas counterparties.
Now the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the
Securities and Futures Commission have both issued circulars to
financial institutions that carry out trades for customers on
overseas markets, telling them to ensure they have proper risk
management processes in place.
"Intermediaries should evaluate and monitor the risks
associated with their relationship with overseas counterparties
concerned and, subject to any instructions from clients, avoid
placing excessive client money with overseas counterparties,"
the HKMA wrote in a circular to all registered financial firms.
The provisional liquidators from KPMG, who are handling the
wind-up of MF Global's Hong Kong business, said on Friday they
are still continuing to seek the repatriation of funds held by
other brokers overseas.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)