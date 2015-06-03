(Corrects name of company throughout to Emperor Watch &
Jewellery from Emperor & Watch Jewellery)
By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, June 3 Some of Hong Kong's biggest
retailers have closed stores and frozen expansion plans in the
past year in response to a drop in the number and spending power
of their main customers, mainland Chinese tourists, a Reuters
review of corporate filings shows.
Six out of the 10 retailers reviewed are listed on the Hang
Seng consumer goods sub index and their corporate
filings show that, on average, Chinese tourists account for the
majority of annual sales.
All the companies had enjoyed years of strong sales growth,
mainly due to these visitors' voracious appetite for everything
from watches to jewellery to cosmetics. That enabled the firms
to put up with some of the world's most expensive rents: three
years ago, Hong Kong's prime Causeway Bay shopping area beat New
York's Fifth Avenue to become the world's priciest retail real
estate.
But the Chinese tourists are now going elsewhere, deterred
by cross-border political tensions that erupted last year and
protests against mainland shoppers. Some are taking advantage of
weaker currencies and shopping in South Korea and Japan.
Filings for four of the retailers - jeweller Chow Sang Sang
Holdings along with casual wear brands Bossini
International Holdings, Giordano International Ltd
and I.T. Ltd - show a single-digit decrease
in the number of their store chains in the past 12 months.
Another four companies - cosmetics retailers Sa Sa
International Holdings and Bonjour Holdings Ltd
, luxury jeweller Emperor Watch & Jewellery
and clothing brand Esprit Holdings Ltd - kept store
numbers unchanged over the same period, the filings showed.
Only two retailers - jeweller Luk Fook Holdings
International and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
- expanded their store network, by 4 percent, a
slowdown from the more than 8 percent annual average growth rate
they had recorded since 2009.
The drop in Chinese tourist numbers is also driving down
shop rentals in Hong Kong. Some analysts forecast an up to 15
percent fall this year, but for some retailers the drop is not
big enough to offset weak sales.
A Giordano spokeswoman said the company was reluctant to
open new stores due to "crazily high" rents.
Chow Tai Fook also said it would shut two stores this year
in tourist magnet areas Causeway Bay and the Peak, while rival
Emperor Watch & Jewellery has similar plans.
"We try to bargain down everything (with landlords)," said
an Emperor Watch spokeswoman.
(Additional reporting by Shan Kao; Editing by Miral Fahmy)