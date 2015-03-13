GRAPHIC: Hong Kong retailers' revenue and mainland Chinese
By Anne Marie Roantree and Patturaja Murugaboopathy
March 13 Hong Kong retailers' sales in January were
the lowest since 2003 and revenue growth this year will likely
be the slowest in at least four years, hit by a drop in visitors
from the mainland who have been put off in part by rising
hostility among Hong Kongers.
Fifteen listed Hong Kong retailers with a market value of at
least $100 million, including Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd
, the distributor of brands such as Rolex and Tag
Heuer, are forecast to post 7.5 percent growth in combined
revenue this fiscal year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
That would be the slowest pace in the four years for which
comparable data is available.
"Hong Kong for a long time has been the shopping destination
of choice for mainland Chinese, but there is a strong backlash
and a perception of real negative sentiment toward the
mainlanders, turning a lot of mainland Chinese off," said James
Roy of China Market Research Group in Shanghai.
More than 40 million mainland Chinese visited Hong Kong last
year, vastly outnumbering the former British colony's population
of 7.2 million, but the pace of growth in arrivals slowed
sharply at the start of the year, data show. In early March,
mainland Chinese tour groups visiting Hong Kong were only about
one-fifth of the levels before mid-February, said Paul Leung,
chairman of The Hong Kong Inbound Travel Association. China's
anti-corruption crackdown dampened luxury spending and Chinese
tourists are also looking to other destinations, drawn for
example to Japan by a weak yen. They have been soured on Hong
Kong by rising hostility among local residents, who accuse
mainland tourists of driving up prices, clogging traffic and
creating a nuisance, while pro-democracy protests stirred up
anti-China sentiment.
Cosmetics firm Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd,
with a market value of $1.5 billion, and jewellery retailer Luk
Fook Holdings International Ltd, which has a market
capitalisation of $1.7 billion, were among firms included in the
Thomson Reuters data.
