* Retail sales down about 1 pct y/o/y in Golden Week

* Result compares with 11 pct rise year before

* Same-store sales decline around 3 pct

* Says protests will affect sales to some extent in next quarter

HONG KONG, Oct 8 Hong Kong-based skin care and cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd posted a drop in retail sales during China's "Golden Week" holiday, as civil unrest in its home market hit shopping activity.

The company, known for its wide range of face creams and moisturisers, saw retail sales fall about 1 percent during the holidays which run from Oct. 1 to 7, it said in a statement on Wednesday, compared with an 11 percent rise a year before.

Same-store sales declined around 3 percent during the period, Sa Sa said, against 6 percent growth in the year-ago period and confirming a trend also noted by Stelux Holdings International Ltd, which said retail sales fell 2.8 percent in Golden Week due to the "Occupy Central" protests.

Civil unrest in Hong Kong has been scaring off Chinese tourists, heaping pressure on retailers who have already been grappling with a protracted sales slowdown. Travel agents have said the number of organised Chinese tour groups had dropped by up to 30 percent.

The retail sector has called for a quick solution if Hong Kong is to avoid its first retail sales fall since 2003 in the month as a whole, an important shopping period.

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association has said a majority of retailers had recorded mid double-digit drops in sales in Oct. 1 to 5, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The Occupy Central protests have disrupted businesses and helped wipe close to $50 billion off the value of shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"The recent demonstrations in Hong Kong have affected certain tourist districts, including Central, Causeway Bay, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, where overall sales recorded a significant decline, while most of the remaining districts recorded positive growth," Sa Sa said in a statement.

"The group believes that this event will affect our sales to some extent in the next quarter," it added.

Sa Sa and smaller rival Bonjour Holdings Ltd's stores in Hong Kong are usually packed with Chinese tourists snapping up face masks, perfumes and other cosmetics, sold at relatively low prices compared with other outlets. (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by David Holmes)