By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Feb 5 Hong Kong's securities
regulator has unveiled new guidelines that will pave the way for
the launch of higher-risk exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the
financial centre, confirming a Reuters report from Thursday
.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a
circular published on Friday that it will approve so-called
inverse and leveraged funds provided they satisfy a number of
investor protection requirements.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs, which deliver a multiple of the
positive or negative daily return of the reference index, have
taken off in the United States and in some Asian markets but
have not been permitted in Hong Kong until now.
Leveraged ETFs use derivatives or debt to amplify the daily
gains of an underlying benchmark by as much as three times while
inverse or "short" ETFs, which can also be leveraged, use
derivatives to profit from the decline in the daily value of an
underlying benchmark.
The products have attracted criticism and regulatory
scrutiny in the United States due to fears they sometimes hurt
investors.
On Friday, the SFC outlined a number of required safeguards,
including a limit on the amount of leverage that can be used to
juice returns. Leveraged products will be allowed to amplify
returns by a maxium of two times the underlying benchmark.
No leverage will be permitted for inverse products, there
will be restrictions on margin financing, and additional legal
disclosures will be required.
To avoid confusion with vanilla ETFs that are popular among
retail investors, the new products must be labelled as "Inverse
Products" or "Leveraged Products" instead of as an ETF, the SFC
said.
The watchdog will accept applications for non-Hong Kong and
non-China focused products initially, and would consider Hong
Kong-focused products following a six-month review, it said.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)