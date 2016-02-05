(Changes 'than' to 'that' in paragraph 6, clarifies measures in paragraph 7)

HONG KONG, Feb 5 Hong Kong's securities regulator has unveiled new guidelines that will pave the way for the launch of higher-risk exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the financial centre, confirming a Reuters report from Thursday .

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a circular published on Friday that it will approve so-called inverse and leveraged funds provided they satisfy a number of investor protection requirements.

Leveraged and inverse ETFs, which deliver a multiple of the positive or negative daily return of the reference index, have taken off in the United States and in some Asian markets but have not been permitted in Hong Kong until now.

Leveraged ETFs use derivatives or debt to amplify the daily gains of an underlying benchmark by as much as three times while inverse or "short" ETFs, which can also be leveraged, use derivatives to profit from the decline in the daily value of an underlying benchmark.

The products have attracted criticism and regulatory scrutiny in the United States due to fears they sometimes hurt investors.

On Friday, the SFC outlined a number of required safeguards, including a limit on the amount of leverage that can be used to juice returns. Leveraged products will be allowed to amplify returns by a maxium of two times the underlying benchmark.

No leverage will be permitted for inverse products, there will be restrictions on margin financing, and additional legal disclosures will be required.

To avoid confusion with vanilla ETFs that are popular among retail investors, the new products must be labelled as "Inverse Products" or "Leveraged Products" instead of as an ETF, the SFC said.

The watchdog will accept applications for non-Hong Kong and non-China focused products initially, and would consider Hong Kong-focused products following a six-month review, it said. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)