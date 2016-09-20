* Watchdog eyes lifting cap on 'excess' position limits of
brokers
* Plans new excess position limits for index arbitrage
activities
* Aims to lift statutory limit for stock option contracts
(Adds detail, context, quote)
HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong's securities
regulator began consultations with market participants on
Tuesday over plans to ease curbs on trading listed derivatives,
in an effort to boost the futures and options market.
In a statement, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
said it proposed lifting the existing cap on brokers' so-called
'excess' position limits - positions in equity option and
futures contracts not being used to directly hedge underlying
share holdings.
The SFC has also proposed establishing new excess position
limits for index arbitrage activities, asset managers and market
makers of exchange-traded funds, allowing such players to more
efficiently hedge their risks.
The SFC has also proposed trebling to 150,000 contracts the
statutory limit for stock option contracts.
"The proposed enhancements address market participants'
business needs and encourage them to conduct more of their
derivative activities on exchange markets," SFC Chief Executive
Ashley Alder said.
"By improving market efficiency and enhancing liquidity,
this will help to promote Hong Kong as a risk management
centre."
Market participants have until November 21 to provide
feedback.
The plan follows a similar proposal by the Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, which has been lobbying
the SFC to free up derivatives trading.
Following the financial crisis, regulators globally have
been pushing to boost transparency and cut risks in the
derivatives market, largely blamed for the collapse of Lehman
Brothers and bringing insurance giant AIG to its knees, by
pushing more contracts onto exchanges.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
and Clarence Fernandez)