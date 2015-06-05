HONG KONG, June 5 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Friday it will propose new laws that make it
easier to obtain information on local companies on behalf of
overseas regulators.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said the laws
would make it easier to provide assistance to overseas peers by
giving the SFC powers to obtain records and documents from
companies at the request of those foreign regulators.
"The proposals will enable the SFC to adhere more closely to
international regulatory standards and allow for more effective
supervision of licensed corporations which operate in multiple
jurisdictions," said Ashley Alder, the SFC's chief executive.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)