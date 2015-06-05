(Adds topicality of proposals given FX rigging and accounting
cases)
HONG KONG, June 5 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Friday it will propose laws boosting
cooperation with its foreign counterparts, at a time when the
emergence of a number of cross-border fraud and corruption
scandals make such collaboration vital.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said the new
laws would make it easier to provide assistance to overseas
peers by giving it powers to obtain records and documents from
licensed companies at the request of those foreign regulators.
"The proposals will enable the SFC to adhere more closely to
international regulatory standards and allow for more effective
supervision of licensed corporations which operate in multiple
jurisdictions," said Ashley Alder, the SFC's chief executive.
The issue of cross-border collaboration between regulators
is in the spotlight following several global financial scandals
this year.
Five of the world's largest banks were in May fined roughly
$5.7 billion following U.S. charges over manipulation of foreign
exchange rates, in schemes that took place in financial hubs
worldwide.
Regulators in Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States
investigated allegations that banks had colluded on manipulating
the forex rates, after a similar probe into rigging of interbank
interest rates.
Information sharing between regulators is also topical amid
a long-running dispute between U.S. and Chinese authorities over
accounting firms refusing to hand over documents in alleged
fraud cases.
Working closely with foreign regulators is especially
important for international finance centres such as Hong Kong,
which can face problems including insider trading or market
manipulation where the perpetrators may be offshore.
Foreign regulators will equally welcome new powers to obtain
information on companies in Hong Kong, which regulators have
alleged can sometimes be vehicles used by individuals to handle
illicit payments.
U.S. agencies are now pondering how to enforce charges
against defendants in the FIFA bribery scandal who are scattered
across the globe.
Hong Kong has played a role in the scandal, with some
payments mentioned in the Justice Department's indictment having
been routed through bank accounts allegedly belonging to a
so-called 'front company' in the Asian financial hub.
The SFC's proposed amendments will give it discretion to
provide supervisory assistance to a regulator outside Hong Kong,
but will not impose an obligation to do so.
The proposals will now be put to Hong Kong's government
which will decide whether to make the suggested legislative
changes.
