(Adds quotes, details about scope of oversight in China)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG Oct 13 Hong Kong's securities
regulator on Tuesday said it was considering monitoring trading
at client level and stressed the importance of sharing
information with Beijing, in comments likely to unnerve
investors.
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief
Executive Ashley Alder also told the Thomson Reuters 6th
Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit that the watchdog was exploring an
overhaul of the way it oversaw the Chinese territory's market.
His comments come as Chinese regulators ramp up surveillance
of foreign investors operating in China's stock markets to stem
a broad market rout.
Like most international markets, Hong Kong's regulators
oversee trading behaviour only at the broker level. But in
China, participants at any level are accorded a unique
identification code which allows regulators to drill deeper into
order books.
Although Alder did not provide more details, a move to allow
the exchange and regulators to see which underlying firms are
trading would bring Hong Kong in line with mainland Chinese
markets and allow the SFC to see which funds are participating
in Hong Kong.
Some investors have also raised concerns that schemes to
bring mainland stock markets closer to the former British
colony, such as a landmark Hong Kong Shanghai stock connect
launched last November, increase the likelihood of more
interference by China's regulators.
But on Tuesday, Alder rebuffed concerns expressed in the
media and among market participants over fears mainland
regulators have been interfering in the Hong Kong market, saying
closer cooperation was essential for the future of Hong Kong.
"Some have raised doubts about whether we should be sharing
information with the mainland at all ... but without closer
cooperation and information sharing, Hong Kong's markets would
be exposed to unacceptable risks," Alder said.
(Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)