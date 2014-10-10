(Changes Tax to Taxation in title in paragraph 10)
By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG Oct 10 Some key regulators involved
in setting up a landmark stock trading link between Hong Kong
and China have told market participants they expect the scheme
to be free of any capital gains tax, people with knowledge of
the discussions said.
However, it is not yet clear if a final decision has been
made, these sources said.
The trading link, hailed as a milestone to open up China to
global investors, is expected to start on Oct. 27, Reuters has
reported.
Hong Kong does not impose capital gains tax. However, China
applies a 10 percent capital gains tax on foreign institutional
investors who trade Chinese shares.
"We have had a lot of verbal reassurances that there won't
be a tax, but nothing official," said a senior executive who
attended a meeting with senior officials of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the main Chinese regulator of the
scheme. "The uncertainty is causing concern."
CSRC officials said privately at an investor meeting in
Beijing two weeks ago and at a similar gathering in Shenzhen
last month that China would not levy the tax on profits made
from trading Chinese stocks through the scheme, individuals with
knowledge of the meetings said.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission said in a
separate meeting that the scheme would not be subject to China's
capital gains tax, another person said.
The final decision does not rest solely with the CSRC
because several other state agencies are involved, the sources
said. The process for coming to a final decision is not clear.
The CSRC is worried that a capital gains tax would reduce
potential trading volumes in the scheme. It is at odds with the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which favours a tax,
one source said.
The State Administration of Taxation is also involved in the
talks, another source said. Its position is not clear.
Officials at the Chinese government agencies did not respond
to requests for comment. The Hong Kong regulator declined to
comment. The sources declined to be identified because the
matter is confidential.
TRICKY
Unveiled in April, the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect
scheme allows international investors to trade Shanghai-listed
shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange.
It will also allow mainland investors to trade Hong Kong
listed shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, subject to quotas
both ways.
Although China's 10 percent capital gains tax is relatively
low compared with other major financial centres, the complexity
of the stock connect scheme will make collecting any tax tricky.
The current rules of the scheme imply any tax would have to
be collected by foreign brokers, the sources said. They say
calculating a client's tax liability though will be practically
impossible because institutional investors typically channel
their investments through many brokers.
Any decision on the tax status of stock connect will have
far-reaching implications for China's Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor schemes, the only avenues currently
available for foreigners to invest in China, the tax status of
which has been in limbo for years.
In theory, QFII and RQFII are subject to the 10 percent
capital gains tax but the Chinese government has never collected
the money.
(Reporting By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee; additional
reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Miral Fahmy)