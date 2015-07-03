* Listed 'shell' companies sought after in Hong Kong
* Buying shell companies allows firms to sidestep IPO
process
* 140 takeovers of shell companies in Hong Kong since 2013
* Price of shell company can be up to HK$500 million
By Denny Thomas and Michelle Price
HONG KONG, July 3 A heavily discounted purchase
of a loss-making solar-panel maker last week has cast a
spotlight on the Chinese takeovers of so-called listed shell
companies in Hong Kong, which may be used to sidestep the
bourse's rigorous listing process.
China's No.1 social network and online media company Tencent
Holdings Ltd and developer Evergrande Real Estate
Group joined forces to purchase Mascotte Holdings Ltd
for $97 million, a 97 percent discount on the target company's
market capitalisation.
Tencent is likely to inject some of its newer businesses
into the acquired listed company, hoping its market value would
grow as a Hong Kong bull market continues, analysts and a person
with knowledge of the matter said.
While Tencent and Evergrande's investment pales compared to
Tencent's $187 billion market value, the deal highlights a
booming grey market in Hong Kong's so-called shells, listed
companies that no longer have material business operations or
assets.
Several bankers and lawyers said demand for these assets had
soared in recent months as companies and individuals rush to
cash-in on Hong Kong's record-breaking rally.
Tencent and Evergrande declined to comment.
Purchasing a shell allows a company or individual to acquire
a listing, a highly valuable money-raising vehicle, without
having to go through a lengthy and onerous IPO procedure.
"What you are side stepping is the IPO process, which is
quite long in Hong Kong and you are sidestepping the regulatory
elements of the process," said David Smith, head of corporate
governance at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"That is where the weakness is: as a shareholder you don't
get the level of disclosure that you get in an IPO," Smith, who
helps manage $115 billion for Aberdeen in Asia, said.
One key Hong Kong stock exchange requirement, for instance,
is for IPO candidates to have had three consecutive years of
profits.
"This is a quick and cost-effective way to help grow your
young businesses without relying on the main listed company for
funding needs," said Richard Ji, a Hong Kong-based founder of
Allstars Investment Ltd, who manages about $750 million.
"These young businesses are usually loss making but once you
become part of a listed entity in Hong Kong, it makes it easy to
raise capital to finance future growth," Ji added.
Nearly 140 Hong Kong-listed shell companies were bought
between January 2013 and April 2015, according to a study done
by Timothy Shen, chief investment officer of money manager World
Tops Alliance, who wants to become a serial "shell company
buyer."
Shen has launched a deal to buy a property services company
and convert it to an e-commerce firm: "For us, this is an
ongoing, long-term business model."
MARKET CRAZY
Another equity capital market lawyer said demand for shells
had gone "crazy", adding that he is currently working on two
such deals. The market rate for a shell has risen significantly
in the past two years and now stands at between HK$300 million
($38.7 million) and HK$500 million, depending on the nature of
the shell and its compliance history, he said.
Purchasing a shell is, however, far from straightforward and
carries risk for the acquirer.
Deals have to be carefully structured so as not to trigger
the Hong Kong stock exchange's reverse takeover clause, the
threshold for which depends on the nature, size, and timing of
assets injected.
Deals classed as reverse takeovers must jump regulatory
hurdles that are on a par with those of a normal IPO, although a
reverse takeover is still considered a faster route to market.
In a statement, the HKEx said that shell purchases that do
not trigger the reverse takeover clause may still be subject to
"enhanced disclosure and vetting" and added that it had
"conducted a number of reviews of the rules in recent years to
improve the regulation of reverse takeovers and backdoor
listings, and will continue to do so".
Shen's data also suggests that some shell acquisitions help
to reinvigorate failed companies, benefiting long-term
shareholders who had seen the value of their holdings dwindle.
On average, his sample of stocks have risen 130 percent
where the acquirer has bought more than a 50 percent stake,
according to the study. That compares with a 20 percent rise in
the benchmark Hang Seng share index in the same period.
Nevertheless, some corporate governance experts said these
deals leave investors in the dark over the nature of their
holdings.
"With backdoor listings, you suddenly have a new group of
investors controlling the company," said Bryane Michael, a
corporate governance expert at the University of Hong Kong. "On
paper it's the same, the laws are the same, but the controlling
minds have changed, and investors don't always appreciate that."
($1=7.75 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in BEIJING and Clare Jim
in HONG KONG: Editing by Lisa Jucca)