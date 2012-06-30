HONG KONG, June 30 Yuan convertibility in
China's new financial zone in the southern city of Shenzhen will
be limited to certain sectors, the country's central bank said
on Saturday in Hong Kong.
"The experiment of yuan convertibility under the capital
account in Qianhai will mainly be focused on the areas where the
convertibility level is low, for example lending," said Hu
Xiaolian, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, referring
to a district of Shenzhen.
China said on Friday it will experiment with service sector
reforms in a new business zone offering freer currency movements
and Hong Kong professional standards, building the sort of test
bed that turned the country into a manufacturing powerhouse.
