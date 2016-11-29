SINGAPORE Nov 29 The seizure of nine
Singaporean armoured vehicles by Hong Kong customs was "not a
strategic incident" in the Sino-Singaporean relationship, the
city-state's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan was quoted as
saying on Tuesday.
The nine troop carriers were impounded in Hong Kong last
week upon their return from Taiwan, sparking a rebuke from
China's foreign ministry about maintaining military ties with
the self-ruled island, which Beijing considers a breakaway
province.
"I wouldn't overreact to that ... we expect commercial
providers of services to strictly comply with the law,"
Balakrishnan was quoted as saying by Singapore's Straits Times
newspaper.
"It will be a footnote on how to do things strictly,
carefully and by the law. It's not a strategic incident."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Lincoln Feast)