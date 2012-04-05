By Sisi Tang
| HONG KONG, April 5
HONG KONG, April 5 An unidentified buyer smashed
the world auction record for Chinese Song dynasty ceramics after
a bidding war for a 900-year-old bowl on the final day of Asian
spring sales for global auction powerhouse Sotheby's.
The five days of sales of wine, jewellery, Asian and Chinese
art, ceramics and watches raised nearly HK$2.5 billion ($316
million) overall, above estimates but paling against previous
sales on tempered demand for certain lots as collectors became
more selective.
The sales are a closely watched biannual barometer of
emerging market demand in China and Asia for some of the world's
most expensive artwork and luxury goods, with voracious Chinese
buying turning Hong Kong into a global auction hub.
While the total take outstripped pre-sale forecasts of some
HK$1.9 billion, and with 87.9 percent of more than 3,000 lots
sold, it fell short of tallies for biannual sales last year as
auctioneers increasingly lean toward the top-tier lots at the
cost of lesser works amid challenging economic conditions.
One of the highlights came on Wednesday with the sale of the
flower-shaped Northern Song ceramic, a pale coloured bowl that
went for HK$207.86 million ($26.65 million) after a 15 minute
bidding war, triple its pre-sale estimate and setting the
auction record for Song ceramics.
The previous record holder was a vase that went for HK$67.5
million ($8.6 million) four years ago.
Auctioneers said the shallow bowl, also known as a washer,
was made exclusively for a Chinese emperor who could have used
it to wash his calligraphy brushes.
"This kiln was in production for only 20, 30 years and made
the most refined wares ever produced," said Nicholas Chow,
Sotheby's Asia Deputy Chairman and International Head of Chinese
Ceramics and Works of Art.
"It's very understated, its very simple aesthetic ...
reflects ideas of humility, modesty that were prevalent at the
time with neo-Confucianism."
But results were harsher for broader Chinese ceramics and
works of art, which sold only 52.5 percent of its lots.
Even noted collections suffered. The third sale of the
Meiyintang Collection, a respected assemblage of Chinese
porcelain collected over nearly half a century by Swiss tycoons,
saw a quarter of its lots unsold.
Increasingly selective collectors of contemporary artworks
vied for the feted masterpieces while a string of recent works
by younger artists struggled for the spotlight.
This yielded lukewarm results for 20th Century and
Contemporary Asian art sales, which saw 9.3 percent and 25
percent of lots unsold.
Demand for Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Paintings
was also muted with 20 percent of the lots remaining at a
half-full auction room.
Prominent artists fared relatively well.
Zhang Xiaogang's 43.25 inch tall oil on canvas, "Bloodline -
Big Family: Family No 2", featuring his signature tinted faces
and portraiture reminiscent of family photos from the Cultural
Revolution, scooped the record price of HK$52.18 million for the
various-owner Contemporary Asian Art sale.
But a later work in his Bloodline series auctioned at below
estimates.
"Buyers are becoming more rational, and the market is
becoming more selective, with a focus on top quality work," said
Evelyn Lin, Sotheby's Head of Contemporary Asian Art.
Appetite for classical artworks remained relatively firm as
fine Chinese paintings scooped more than double the pre-sales
estimate at some HK$468 million, selling 92.7 percent of lots.
Sotheby's said that, at its jewellery sale, an 8.01 carat
emerald-cut blue diamond and diamond ring fetching HK$99.22
million was the second highest price per carat for a blue
diamond at auction.
But overall, jewels saw an unsold rate of 22 percent.