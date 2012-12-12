HONG KONG Dec 12 Banks preparing companies for
listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange will be made explicitly
liable for IPO prospectuses, although they will also have more
powers to ensure that their clients play by the rules, the
city's market watchdog said on Wednesday.
The proposals by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
follow a six-month consultation but are still likely to draw
opposition from a Hong Kong banking community which forced the
abandonment of similar ideas in 2005.
Bankers had hoped for a watering down of the proposals,
which would change Hong Kong company law to ensure that sponsors
of initial public offerings explicitly face the same civil and
criminal liability as company directors if a listing prospectus
is found to have misled investors.
The proposals come at a tough time for Hong Kong's stock
exchange, where IPO volumes have fallen 63 percent this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data, while issuance has increased
at Southeast Asian rivals Malaysia, the Philippines and
Thailand.
