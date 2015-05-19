HONG KONG May 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said it expects to make a long-awaited announcement in coming
weeks on a controversial proposal to rein in volatility which
large investors favour but small investors say discriminates
against them.
Under the proposal, unveiled in January, Hong Kong Exchanges
& Clearing (HKEx) plans to introduce a so-called closing auction
and other volatility curbs that would bring it in line with
international peers in New York and Europe.
But Hong Kong's influential local retail brokers, who were
burnt during a previous attempt to introduce a closing auction,
have opposed the idea saying it could give rise to market
manipulation and disadvantage small local investors and traders.
"We are against it, we take a firm stand here," said Patrick
Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities & Futures Employee
Union, which represents traders at Hong Kong securities firms.
"It's unfair for individual investors."
International brokers and fund managers, on the other hand,
say the measures are critical to Hong Kong's status as an
international financial centre, and the situation is becoming
urgent following a record-breaking rally that is likely to see
global investors allocate more of their portfolios into Hong
Kong stocks.
Sally Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment
Funds Association, which represents global investors, said the
proposal "should be implemented as soon as possible".
All major stock exchanges use an auction at the end of the
trading day to reduce volatility when calculating closing
prices. Buy and sell orders are pooled during a five or 10
minute period and are then matched at the best available price.
In Hong Kong, the closing price is based on continuous
trading, whereby orders are matched immediately.
According to research by State Street Global Advisors
published in 2012, volatility in Hong Kong during the close
period can be as much as six times greater than in other
developed markets.
The HKEx launched a closing auction in May 2008 but scrapped
it 10 months later after design flaws actually exacerbated price
swings, leading to fears the mechanism could give rise to market
manipulation.
Christopher Cheung, who represents financial services within
Hong Kong's Legislative Council, said he some other local broker
groups are pushing for the exchange to scale down the proposal.
"It's not that we are against any idea, we just want it to
be fair for everyone. We just need to defend the closing auction
system from being a tool for manipulation," he added.
In a statement, the HKEx said it was still reviewing
responses to its consultation, adding: "We plan to issue a
consultation conclusions paper in the first half of this
year...indicating the way forward."
