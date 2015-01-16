HONG KONG Jan 16 The Hong Kong exchange has
proposed installing new trading controls that would help to
modernise its outdated market structure and bolster Hong Kong's
competiveness as a global financial market.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on Friday published a
consultation on reintroducing a closing auction and installing
new volatility controls. The consultation will last 12 weeks and
will close on April 10, the HKEx said in a statement.
"As an international exchange, we have to stay alert for
changes that may require new mechanisms to protect market
integrity," Roger Lee, HKEx's head of market operations, said in
a statement.
"Our proposed ... enhancements are designed to offer greater
safeguards to our market and improve market efficiency."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Edmund Klamann)