HONG KONG May 15 Hong Kong's securities
regulator will ban individual investors from participating in
off-exchange equities trading platforms known as 'dark pools'
from December 1 2015, according to new rules published on
Friday.
The Securities and Futures Commission published its
long-awaited conclusions on a new regulatory regime for
so-called 'dark pools' following a February 2014 consultation.
The regulator said it would ban individual investors, also known
as retail investors, from participating in these share trading
platforms.
'Dark pools' are equities trading platforms operated by
broker-dealers which allow investors to buy and sell shares in
private. These private exchanges have drawn regulatory scrutiny
across the globe, amid fears they distort public markets and
disadvantage investors.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)