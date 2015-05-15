* Hong Kong regulator cracks down on private trading
platforms
* Increased 'dark pools' scrutiny follows Barclays lawsuit
* Retail ban could severely curb Hong Kong dark pools
HONG KONG, May 15 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said operators of off-exchange share trading platforms
known as 'dark pools' will be barred from accepting trades from
retail investors, in a move to shield those investors from
risks.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on
Friday the ban will come into effect from December 1 2015.
"The enhanced regulatory regime aims to provide a level
playing field for all [dark pool] operators in Hong Kong,"
Ashley Alder, Chief Executive of the SFC said in the regulator's
statement on Friday.
'Dark pools' are share trading platforms operated by
broker-dealers which allow investors to buy and sell
anonymously, with prices displayed after a transaction has taken
place.
The new rules are the long-awaited outcome of a consultation
launched in February last year, amid widening global scrutiny of
off-exchange trading venues following claims they distort market
pricing and disadvantage traditional investors.
"The SFC is mindful of the growing role of electronic
trading in Hong Kong, and has issued recommendations broadly
aimed at protecting market integrity and the interests of
investors, particularly retail investors," said Lee Porter, Asia
Pacific head at alternative trading platform Liquidnet.
Although institutional investors will still be able to use
dark pools, banning retail investors will remove an important
part of the liquidity that allows them to function in Hong Kong.
One of the main attractions of 'dark pools' is privacy, as
it allows investors to avoid the risk of the market learning
about a trade and betting against it.
But regulators are concerned that individual investors are
insufficiently aware of other risks peculiar to 'dark pools' and
lack protection.
Last month, a U.S. judge ruled that Barclays Plc
would have to face a lawsuit following allegations that it had
misled clients regarding trading in its 'dark pool'.
