By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, May 21 Sharp share price swings are
testing the ability of Hong Kong's securities regulator to
prevent potential market abuse and contain a surge in volatility
brought about by a landmark trading link with Shanghai.
On Wednesday, shares in solar technology firm Hanergy Thin
Film Power Group plunged 47 percent in less than an
hour, wiping $18 billion off its market worth before being
suspended at the company's request. On Thursday, Goldin
Financial Holdings also lost more than half its value,
burning $16 billion in two hours.
Investors and corporate governance experts say unusual price
gyrations at these and other smaller stocks suggest the Hong
Kong-Shanghai Connect, launched in November, is exposing Hong
Kong to new risks, creating fresh challenges for the territory's
exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
"With mutual connectivity between Hong Kong and Shanghai,
the potential supervisory challenges for regulators on both
sides are very much unprecedented," said Michael Cheng, research
director at the Asian Corporate Governance Association.
The Stock Connect scheme is proving a double-edged sword for
Hong Kong, with an influx of mainland money sparking a
record-breaking rally last month that has put the city in the
international spotlight.
At the same time the HSI Volatility Index hit a near
three-year high of 28.86 points as trading on the southbound leg
of Stock Connect exploded in mid-April.
Although volatility has calmed down in recent weeks, it
remains above historical averages, while concerns over market
rigging are also rising.
"Because of the Connect, big amounts of funds from mainland
and overseas joined this market, leading to more chances of
manipulation," said Patrick Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong
Securities & Futures Employee Union, which represents the city's
small traders and brokers.
A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEx) said
Stock Connect is designed so that "regulators in both markets
can sufficiently monitor and manage the risk of cross-border
transactions".
She also pointed to an October agreement between the SFC and
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) that provides
a framework for jointly supervising the scheme.
SHARE SUSPENSIONS
Hanergy, whose stock was heavily traded in February and
March using the southbound leg of Stock Connect, could be the
first test of this cross-border agreement.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the SFC had been
investigating Hanergy over alleged market manipulation following
an extraordinary five-fold increase in its market value since
September, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Hanergy did not respond to requests for comment on the SFC
investigation. The CSRC did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Some have questioned why the SFC, which closely monitors
share movements and has the power to suspend stocks, failed to
step-in sooner and halt trading in Hanergy.
"The SFC definitely should have stepped in earlier as it
would benefit investor confidence," said Lam.
The SFC declined to comment on whether it was investigating
Hanergy, or on the share suspension. One individual familiar
with the SFC's thinking said the regulator rarely directs
suspensions because doing so traps investors.
The HKEx spokeswoman said that decisions to suspend shares
based on price and trading volume movements "depend on the facts
and circumstances of each individual case, including the
response from the issuer".
