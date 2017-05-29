* HSI +0.2 pct, HSCE +0.5 pct
* Mainland markets closed for holiday, reopen Wednesday
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller
cities
* Hong Kong property firms up despite higher mortgage rates
HONG KONG, May 29 Hong Kong stocks edged up on
Monday, when China markets were closed, as investors accumulated
laggards and mainland property shares stayed solid on
anticipation of strong home demand in smaller cities.
The blue chip Hang Seng index gained 0.2 percent at
25,689.24 points and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
rose 0.5 percent to 10,636.78.
China Resources Power jumped 5.7 percent by lunch
break to its highest since November 2015, and China Resources
Land climbed 3.8 percent to the highest since
September.
Other mainland developers also surged. China Evergrande
soared 25.4 percent, reaching a record high. Country
Garden climbed 10.9 percent and Agile Group
rose 8.7 percent.
"It is seen to be more healthy when buying interest is not
only focusing on Tencent but shifting to laggards and some high
yield stocks," said Steven Leung, sales director at UOB Kay
Hian.
Shares of Tencent Holdings, which have gained more
than 12 percent this month, fell 1.4 percent.
Local property sector remained strong with property
sub-index rose 1.2 percent, ignoring Hong Kong banks'
move over the weekend to up mortgage rates.
Large commercial banks in the mortgage loans market,
including Standard Chartered PLC , HSBC
Holdings PLC and Bank of China Hong Kong,
said they would raise interest rates following the latest round
of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central
bank.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)