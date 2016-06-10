HONG KONG, June 10 Hong Kong stocks fell on
Friday as traders took profits on recent gains after reports
that billionaire investor George Soros, a noted pessimist on
China, was making big, bearish bets again.
Caution ahead of more Chinese economic data on Monday also
prompted investors to square positions, while mainland China
markets were closed for a long holiday.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Soros Fund
Management has expressed concern about global economic outlook,
China capital flight, reserve depletion, and internal politics.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7 percent to 21,152.99
points by the lunchbreak. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.5 percent to 8,890.12.
"Traders squared their position in a lacklustre market and
after Soros' view on the market," said Steven Leung, a sales
director at UOB Kay Hian. "Participants also took to the
sideline ahead of the outcome of the MSCI's decision on whether
to include Chinese stocks."
Stocks in China and Hong Kong have been supported in recent
weeks by growing expectations that U.S. market index provider
MSCI could add mainland stocks to its emerging market
benchmark for the first time. It is due to announce its decision
on Tuesday.
China Resources Power led the slide in the main
index, losing 4.2 percent. Chinese financial stock adds pressure
with Bank of Communications falling fell 2 percent,
China Construction Bank sliding 1.7 percent, and CITIC
Ltd was down 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)