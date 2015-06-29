HONG KONG, June 29 The launch of a scheme that
will connect the stock markets in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is
awaiting approval from the State Council, China's cabinet,
according to a senior official at the Shenzhen stock exchange.
Global investors have been waiting for regulators to
announce a launch date since May for the Hong Kong-Shenzhen
trading link, which will complement a scheme connecting Hong
Kong with Shanghai, but the project has been dogged by technical
problems.
"We are still waiting for the final approval of the State
Council and the joint declaration and announcement by the two
regulatory bodies on the mainland and Hong Kong," Liu Fuzhong,
vice-director of strategy and international relations at the
Shenzhen Stock Exchange, told a conference on Monday.
If the proposed Shenzhen link is launched this year, it will
round off a trio of impressive initiatives to connect the Hong
Kong and the mainland markets undertaken since last year.
The Hong Kong-Shanghai "Stock Connect" scheme was launched
in November last year and a landmark mutual fund recognition
scheme will be unveiled on July 1.
For international investors, the Shenzhen stock exchange
represents a portal to the new Chinese economy with its main
board, the SME board for small and medium-sized
enterprises and a start-up board, ChiNext
Fuzhong said the Shenzhen exchange was "technically ready"
and that the "SZ Connect" would follow the same model as the
existing Hong Kong link in order to reduce costs.
While China's benchmark stock indices have fallen by
more than 20 percent since hitting a seven-year high earlier
this month, investors remain bullish on the long-term prospects.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee;
Editing by Alan Raybould)