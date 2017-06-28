* Slide in penny stocks hammers Growth Enterprise Market
* Activist shareholder says margin calls may have sparked
sell-off
* Slide could spill over to broader market - securities
analyst
(Adds comments from regulator, updates shares)
By Donny Kwok and Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong's second board
plumbed record lows on Wednesday, having lost more than 8
percent of its market value the previous day as investors raced
to reduce exposure to plunging penny stocks.
Shares leading the declines on Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise
Market (GEM) had been included in a report by
activist shareholder David Webb six weeks ago titled "The Enigma
Network: 50 stocks not to own".
Hao Wen Holdings was the biggest loser on
Wednesday, with its shares down 56 percent.
The second-biggest loser was WLS Holdings, off 41
percent, while Greaterchina Professional Services Ltd
plunged a further 34 percent after its 93 percent plummet on
Tuesday.
Nearly all of the 50 stocks in Webb's report fell on
Wednesday.
GEM's benchmark index dropped 0.8 percent, after losing
nearly 10 percent on Tuesday in a sell-off that wiped HK$24
billion ($3.08 billion) off market value, leaving it at HK$268
billion.
On Wednesday, a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
spokesman declined to comment on whether the regulator was
investigating any of the companies in what Webb called a
network.
"The stocks which have experienced large price declines
yesterday occupy a market segment characterized by thin
turnover, small public floats, high shareholding concentrations,
and multiple relationships between different companies and
listed brokerage firms," the SFC said in a statement.
"These characteristics can be especially conducive to
extreme volatility and also to market misconduct."
On Wednesday, Webb told Reuters it was unclear what caused
the sell-off in "Enigma Network" stocks.
"I can only speculate, but it's possible margin calls have
been triggering the sell-off – it's possible the brokers
involved have been told to stop lending against those shares,"
he said. "Maybe the people operating the network have decided to
dump and run."
ACTIVE UMBRELLA-MAKER
Another stock on Webb's list was umbrella maker China
Jicheng Holdings Ltd, whose shares plunged more than
90 percent on Tuesday and gained 6 percent on Wednesday.
Financial services firm Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd
, which had trading of its shares suspended this month
and is also on Webb's list, said on Wednesday it sold HK$24.96
million ($3.20 million) of shares in China Jicheng.
The securities regulator on June 6 halted trading in Lerado,
alleging the company had issued misleading statements. Lerado
has said it is seeking legal advice.
China National Culture Group Ltd (CNCG) said on
Wednesday it offloaded 1.63 billion shares in China Jicheng on
Tuesday to raise HK$34.85 million, while QPL International
Holdings, another stock on Webb's list, said it sold
HK$1.99 million worth of the umbrella-maker's shares.
All three firms said they sold China Jicheng at a loss
because its stock-price was "extremely volatile".
Amco United, another stock on Webb's list, plunged
nearly 50 percent on Wednesday.
WIDESPREAD CONCERNS
Hong Kong's second board has seen high levels of volatility
due to very concentrated shareholdings, and concerns have grown
over the quality of companies listed there.
Authorities have issued several warnings over concentrated
shareholdings and this month launched a consultation to address
this problem which would include raising the minimum market
capitalization by 50 percent to HK$150 million and increasing
the cashflow requirement for initial listings.
The market jitters come nearly two weeks after the Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) proposed adding a third
board for pre-profit companies, and firms with dual class share
structures.
Corporate governance activists, including Webb and the Asian
Corporate Governance Association, have criticized the plan,
saying it will further lower standards.
Some market watchers have called for a change to Hong Kong’s
margin lending rules, which have been blamed for dramatic
sell-offs in stocks.
Other have warned that the second board's slide could impact
the broader market.
"We have to watch out for any spillover effect in the next
few days," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai
Securities.
The HKEX said on Wednesday it would closely monitor
activities and take appropriate action when necessary.
($1 = 7.8028 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto,; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Richard Borsuk)