* Hong Kong small board lost nearly 10 percent on Tuesday
* $3 billion rout involved problem companies flagged by
David Webb
* Webb says network of companies aimed to "defraud"
investors
* Stocks highly concentrated, multiple cross-shareholdings -
SFC
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 28 Six weeks ago, David Webb, an
activist investor and former director of the Hong Kong exchange,
issued a report titled "The Engima Network: 50 stocks not to
own". On Tuesday, most of the shares he named abruptly plunged,
pointing to chronic regulatory problems over small-cap shares in
the Asian financial hub.
Webb's report mapped out a complex web of
cross-shareholdings between companies listed on both the main
board and its sibling, the Growth Enterprise Market, which he
said created a breeding ground for volatility.
Tuesday's biggest decliners showed characteristics that have
long worried regulators and which Webb highlighted in his
report: high shareholding concentrations, unrealistic
valuations, and complex relationships between companies and
listed brokerages.
The Hong Kong government and regulators are growing
increasingly concerned that a series of company scandals, many
of them centred on mainland companies listed in Hong Kong, have
tarnished the territory's reputation as a financial centre as it
marks the 20th anniversary of its handover to China this
weekend.
Webb, a successful investor and author who studied
mathematics at Oxford, told Reuters on Wednesday he had come
across the network through his own research into annual reports
and company disclosures.
"I picked up on this network years ago when they started
building it. The meltdown shows these stocks are closely
related," he said.
His report only covers cross-shareholding relationships but
the companies also have many directors in common as well as
related transactions, Webb said.
The purpose of such networks, Webb said, "is to defraud
investors - extract and misappropriate money and part of that
involves manipulating stocks."
'DUMP AND RUN'
Webb, an outspoken critic of the Hong Kong market since he
quit the HKEX board in 2008, said it was unclear what triggered
Tuesday's sell-off.
“I can only speculate. But it’s possible margin calls have
been triggering the sell-off. It’s possible the brokers involved
have been told to stop lending against those shares ... Maybe
the people operating the network have decided to dump and run.”
The Hang Seng index tracking main board companies closed
down 0.61 percent on Wednesday, while the GEM board was down 0.8
percent, having lost more than 8 percent of its market value the
previous day.
Webb said he never shorts Hong Kong shares.
"The bigger picture here is that this again reminds us that
the current regulatory system is not working and these problems
have been allowed to build up by the Hong Kong exchange (HKEX)."
He also blamed the independent market regulator, the Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC), "for not stopping it."
An SFC spokesman declined to comment on whether the
regulator was investigating any of the companies in the network.
In a statement, the SFC said: "The stocks which have
experienced large price declines yesterday occupy a market
segment characterized by thin turnover, small public floats,
high shareholding concentrations, and multiple relationships
between different companies and listed brokerage firms. These
characteristics can be especially conducive to extreme
volatility and also to market misconduct."
The HKEX said on Wednesday it would closely monitor
activities and take appropriate action when necessary.
WLS Holdings, which had a market value of HK$409
million, was the biggest loser on Wednesday with its shares
sliding 47 percent, while Greaterchina Professional Services Ltd
dropped 34 percent after a 93 percent drop on Tuesday.
REFORM IDEAS
Webb said he opposed a recent HKEX proposal to add a third
board, catering to start-ups, and argued the two existing boards
should be merged and put under the jurisdiction of the SFC.
The investor activist said Hong Kong also needs a class
action legal provision so investors can hold boards accountable.
He said all companies should be compelled to file results on a
quarterly basis, with restrictions on how much companies can
invest in other stocks.
Webb, a member and a deputy chairman of the SFC's takeover
panel, has been a thorn in the side of the establishment and
Hong Kong's mega-rich business elites through his public
commentary and eponymous Webb-site.com for much of the past 26
years he has been resident in the city.
Last year, however, Webb told readers of his newsletter he
would dial back his commentary and public activism in
frustration that his efforts had yielded little change in the
financial hub over the years.
The HK$28.6 trillion ($3.7 trillion) market has grown
nine-fold since the former British colony reverted to China rule
in 1997, largely on an influx of listings from mainland firms.
They now make up two-thirds of market value and represent 90
percent of the funds raised from IPOs in the five years to 2016.
Investors seem to discount the market, with the Hang Seng
index trading at around 14 times earnings, versus 22
times for world stocks and 23 times for U.S. equities.
The SFC, along with the Hong Kong stock exchange, have issued
several warnings over concentrated shareholdings in penny stocks
listed on the GEM. The average first-day price rise for a GEM
company debut during the first half of 2016 was 454 percent due
to such concentrations, SFC data shows.
This month the HKEX launched a wide-ranging consultation to
try to address this problem, including a proposal to raise the
minimum market capitalization by 50 percent to HK$150 million
and increasing the cash flow requirement for initial listings.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; additional reporting by Donny
Kwok in Hong Kong; Writing and editing by Bill Tarrant)