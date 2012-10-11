HONG KONG Oct 12 Hong Kong's billionaire Kwok brothers appear in court on Friday on bribery charges at the helm of property giant Sun Hung Kai as formal proceedings in the city's highest-profile corruption trial in decades begin.

The stakes are high for the Kwoks and the government, with Sun Hung Kai's share price having fallen sharply since the scandal broke, while Hong Kong's reputation for integrity has been hit by charges also brought against its former chief secretary.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) arrested the tycoons in March in one of the agency's biggest investigations since it was set up in 1974 to root out widespread corruption in the government and police.

Thomas and Raymond Kwok run Sun Hung Kai Properties, the world's second-largest property developer by stock-market value. The Kwok family is Hong Kong's second wealthiest after that of Li Ka-shing.

Rafael Hui, the No.2 official in government from 2005 to 2007, was also arrested in connection with the case, as were Thomas Chan, an executive in charge of land acquisition at Sun Hung Kai, and Francis Kwan, a former banker.

They are charged with a total of eight offences including conspiracy to offer advantages to a public servant between June 2000 and January 2009. The ICAC said the offences involved payments and unsecured loans totalling over HK$35 million ($4.9 million).

They will appear in court on Friday for mention, meaning it is likely to be only a brief appearance and largely procedural. The case is expected to be referred to another court and a judge appointed to hear it. No pleas have been taken.

Prosecutors will likely seek swift progress to bolster the government's anti-graft credentials amid creeping public concerns of overly cozy ties and accommodative policies towards property tycoons.

The Kwoks' eldest brother, Walter, was arrested but not charged. He is not due to appear in court and so far has not been called as a witness.

A long-running saga within the dynastic Kwok family boiled over in 2008 when Walter was ousted as chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties by his brothers amid claims he had bipolar affective disorder and was not fit to lead the company.

The firm, previously regarded as one of Hong Kong's best-run companies and known for its quality apartments, responded to the arrests by promoting two executives and two of the Kwoks' sons as alternate directors. (Editing by James Pomfret and Nick Macfie)