By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG Jan 18 Shares of Swire
Properties Ltd pared gains on Wednesday after climbing
as much as 11.3 percent, on their first day of trade as a
spinoff from Swire Pacific Ltd.
The stock closed the morning session at HK$17.42, up 3.7
percent. That outperformed the Hang Seng index's narrow gain of
0.10 percent for the morning. The sub-index of Hong Kong and
China property stocks rose 0.64 percent.
The company's management said it does not have any immediate
plans to raise money. Swire did not raise anything through the
listing, which came by way of introduction.
"We have no immediate plans to raise capital," Chairman
Christopher Pratt told reporters on Wednesday, as the company is
adequately cashed-up after selling a shopping mall last year.
"We sold Festival Walk for a fairly princely sum, so we have
absolutely adequate capital for our immediate plans," Pratt
added. "This was all about getting the structure right to move
in an opportunistic way in the future."
CEO Martin Cubbon said bond issuance and bank loans would be
"the first port of call" rather than a stock sale.
"Hong Kong tends to be a big ticket market, so it's quite
possible we could spend sizable funds in the next 18 months,"
Cubbon said. "Then we might look to raise money in the bond
market or from banks."
MALL SALE RAISES CASH
Last July, Swire Properties sold Festival Walk for HK$18.8
billion ($2.42 billion) to Mapletree Investments, controlled by
Singapore state investor Temasek.
Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Jonas Kan said in a research
note issued Tuesday that the Festival Walk sale was "probably a
world record in terms of lump sum received."
Kan said the listing is "an important event for the sector,"
with the potential to boost the size and depth of Hong Kong
property. The company's decision to sell a noncore asset instead
of selling stock "sets an interesting alternative example of how
property companies may manage their equity capital bases."
The company pulled plans to have an initial public offering
almost two years ago, management said Wednesday, because the
shares would have been offered at a discount to the value of its
property. The spinoff is a "neutral" way to go public,
management said, where any discount doesn't hurt investors.
CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets head of Hong Kong and China
research Danie Schutte estimated in a January 13 report that
Swire Properties shares could trade in the HK$17 to HK$18 range,
based on the 40 percent discount to property holdings shown by
competing landlords such as Hang Lung Properties and
Hongkong Land.
Daiwa pegged the value of Swire's property assets after
subtracting debts is HK$32.6 per share, 11.6 percent above the
company's official valuation. Kan said the company should
attract long-term investors thanks to strong execution
capability of what seems an "unglamorous strategy," building an
anchor project and then improving other properties in the area.
SECOND ROUND AS PUBLIC COMPANY
Swire Properties' Hong Kong stock code, 1972, stems from the
year of the company's foundation. This is its second public run.
It first listed in 1977 but was privatized in 1984.
Shareholders of Swire Pacific A shares have received seven
Swire Properties shares for every 10 Swire Pacific shares, while
holders of Swire Pacific's B shares received seven
shares for every 50 shares.
Swire Pacific A shares closed the morning down 1.9
percent at HK$76.80, with analysts expecting some investors to
sell in what they now see as a transport play.
Swire Pacific has only spun off 18 percent of Swire
Properties. Since privately held John Swire & Sons now owns 8
percent of Swire Properties, the public float is only 10.3
percent. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange requires a minimum public
float of 25 percent, but Swire said in a filing on Wednesday
that it had won a waiver of those rules.
Swire Pacific is left with operations in aviation, including
a 45 percent holding in Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd, and beverages, including the Hong
Kong rights to make and sell Coca-Cola Co products. It
also has shipping operations.
BOC International, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC
Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were
the sponsors of the offering, with Moelis & Co acting as
financial adviser to Swire Pacific.
($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung; writing by
Denny Thomas; additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by
Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)