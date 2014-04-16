By Grace Li and Alice Woodhouse
| HONG KONG, April 16
to the brutal crackdown on China's Tiananmen Square
pro-democracy protests has run into a legal challenge in Hong
Kong that some say is motivated by pro-China interests ahead of
the 25th anniversary of the bloodshed.
The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese
rule in 1997 but remains a free-wheeling, capitalist hub whose
annual candelight vigils on June 4 set it apart from mainland
China where all public commemorations are banned.
Discussion of the Tiananmen Square crackdown is still taboo
in China, where on June 3 and June 4, 1989, its leaders ordered
troops to open fire on demonstrators and sent in tanks to crush
a student-led campaign movement, killing hundreds.
But 17 years since Hong Kong was handed back to China, a bid
to establish the world's first permanent museum dedicated to the
crackdown in an 800-sq-ft, fifth-floor unit in a commercial
tower has been opposed by the owners' committee.
The row could escalate into a broader headache for Beijing
amid rising resentment over China's tightening control over the
city's affairs and calls for universal suffrage.
The ability of Hong Kong residents to debate the June 4
crackdown remains a potent symbol of the city's freedoms and
civil liberties relative to Communist Party-ruled China.
The museum, now being renovated by construction workers and
due to open in late April, will feature photographs, a goddess
of democracy and other documentary materials chronicling the
crackdown.
The Chinese demonstrators built the goddess statue as a
symbol of their struggle and it has been replicated at June 4
anniversaries in Hong Kong.
An owner's committee of the Foo Hoo Centre where the museum
is located, voted last Wednesday to bar it from opening,
claiming in a legal document seen by Reuters that units should
only be used for offices.
"POLITICAL PROBLEM"
"We anticipate and have a real concern that your proposed
use of the 5th floor will operate as a lightning rod and attract
to the building and its vicinity an inordinate number of
visitors, both supporters and detractors," the letter, issued
from the solicitors' office of Tung, Ng, Tse & Heung, stated.
One tenant, the Chiu Chau Plastic Manufacturers Association,
voiced explicit opposition to the plan. Its secretary general,
Yeung Cho-ming, told the South China Morning Post that the
museum was "definitely a political problem."
"The (June 4 incident) is sensitive and contentious. We are
afraid the museum will bring us trouble. Someone might protest
here and affect our daily operations," he was quoted as saying.
The group behind the museum said the legal threat was being
orchestrated by those with loyalties to China.
"This is obviously a politically motivated lawsuit," said
Lee Cheuk-yan, a local lawmaker and head of the Hong Kong
Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
that each year organises the June 4 candlelight vigil.
The alliance bought the fifth floor of the office tower for
$1.25 million last December, with a mission to preserve the
memory of June 4 and to seek redress and accountability from
Beijing's Communist Party leaders for those killed.
Beijing maintains the democracy movement was a
"counter-revolutionary event", a denunciation protesters want
overturned.
Lee said the owners of two businesses in the building, Man
Lee Electrical Co. and Reer Garment Manufactory Ltd, had told
the owners' committee they would pay the legal fees for the
lawsuit out of their own pocket. Neither company was willing to
comment when Reuters visited their offices in the building.
"I don't think any sensible person would use his own money
to start a lawsuit, so there must be someone behind. Of course
they would not divulge who is behind them," Lee added.
Mak Hoi Wah, a vice-chairman of the alliance, said 54 of 60
votes cast during last week's owners' committee meeting backed
the legal challenge against the museum.
The current president of the Chiu Chau Plastic Manufacturers
Association, Lam Chun-hong, is a member of China's top political
consultative body, the CPPCC, in southwestern Yunnan province,
according to a membership list published by the Xinhua state
news agency.
Its honorary life president is Hong Kong billionaire and
Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, according to its website [here
]
There was no immediate comment from Li on whether he backed
the legal challenge when contacted through his firm, Hutchison
Whampoa.
Earlier this year, Li warned that a planned "Occupy Central"
protest to shut down the central business district to press for
full democracy would damage the financial hub
Despite fears the narrow building might be overrun with
visitors, some tenants didn't see a problem.
"I don't mind," said Tong Chun-sing, who works for a design
firm. "It won't affect our business."
(Additional reporting and writing by James Pomfret; Editing by
Nick Macfie)