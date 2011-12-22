HONG KONG, Dec 22 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in November rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.55 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed. The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first 11 months of 2011 to about 37.77 million, up 16.3 percent from the same period last year. Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr): Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May 16.4 16.4 16.8 17.7 22.4 15.9 14.7 Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by country/territory in November: No. of % Growth Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year Mainland China 2,343,939 +24.8 South & Southeast Asia 335,613 + 5.2 Europe, Africa & The Middle East 212,508 - 1.7 The Americas 176,851 + 6.9 North Asia 200,829 + 6.9 Taiwan 155,883 - 2.3 Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific 60,740 - 2.5 Macau 66,370 + 3.9 Visitor arrivals from China surged by 24.8 percent year-on-year in November, as consumer travel and consumption sentiment remained strong, the Tourism Board said in a statement. In the first 11 months of 2011, cumulative visitor arrivals from the mainland climbed 23.8 percent to an historic high of more than 25 million, surpassing the 12-month total of last year, it added. Singapore and the Philippines recorded double-digit growth in arrivals, while Thailand showed a decrease of 10.7 percent because of recent flooding there, the Tourism Board said. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)