May 4 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in March
rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.71 million, data from
the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday.
The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first three
months of 2012 to 11.22 million, up 15.6 percent from the same
period last year.
Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):
________2012________ ____________2011____________
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
16.4 15.3 15.1 17.1 16.4 16.4 16.8
Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by
Country/Territory in March and the first quarter of 2012:
March 2012 Jan-Mar 2012
No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr
Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth
Mainland China 2,497,061 +24.3 7,895,453 +21.1
South & Southeast Asia 329,028 + 1.2 816,022 + 5.1
Europe, Africa &
The Middle East 219,777 + 2.8 563,130 + 6.6
The Americas 167,827 - 1.7 426,662 + 1.6
North Asia 210,918 +16.9 648,316 +10.6
Taiwan 154,942 - 2.5 495,707 - 2.3
Australia, New Zealand &
South Pacific 66,145 + 1.1 186,176 + 3.3
Macau 63,786 + 0.6 191,262 + 1.2
TOTAL 3,709,484 +16.4 11,222,728 +15.6
"Notwithstanding the volatile global economic environment,
we recorded an across-the-board increase in Mainland (China),
short-haul and long-haul arrivals during the first quarter of
this year," Tourism Board Chairman James Tien said in a
statement.
"Looking ahead, we expect growth momentum to sustain into
the second quarter of the year. The HKTB is already gearing up
for an exciting series of programmes this summer to draw even
more visitors to Hong Kong."
